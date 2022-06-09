Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). IND vs SA 1st T20I: Delhi Metro to extend last train timings, may also plan extra trips.

Highlights Delhi Metro has decided to extend the last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on June 9

It is due to a scheduled T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa today

Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement

Delhi Metro news : Anticipating a rush of passengers on June 9 due to a scheduled T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa, Delhi Metro has decided to extend the last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on its corridors to enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips, around 48, the DMRC said in a statement.

To facilitate spectators of the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled on Thursday (June 9) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground in the national capital, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line).

Schedule of Delhi Metro:

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.

"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match gets over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the metro," the statement said.

Metro corridors include Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali), Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri (W)-Botanical Garden).

Last trains from terminal metro stations, on an average leave between somewhere around 11:30 pm and midnight.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro: Normal services resume on Blue Line after delay due to technical issues

ALSO READ: Spark in Delhi Metro blue line coach triggers panic, passengers escape via emergency exit | Watch

Latest India News