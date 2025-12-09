'Include Lok Sabha LoP, CJI in CEC selection committee': Manish Tewari during SIR debate Tewari said the voter list verification was underway in several states but the Election Commission had no explanation on why it was legally required. He also asked the government to furnish in writing in the Parliament the reasons why SIR was needed in different constituencies.

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday sought reforms in the Election Commission of India. Opening the debate on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Lok Sabha, Tewari said the law governing the selection of the members to elect the Election Commission must be amended to include Lok Sabha LoP and the Chief Justice of India.

The Congress leader said it was unfortunate that questions are being raised over the credibility of the top poll body.

"The first reform that should happen is an amendment to the law governing the selection of members of the Election Commission. My suggestion is that the LoP Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India should be added to the committee of the Election Commission," Tewari said.

"It is unfortunate that many members here are having to raise questions on the neutrality of the Election Commission of India," he said.

EC has no explaination on SIR, says Tewari

Tewari said the voter list verification was underway in several states but the Election Commission had no explanation on why it was legally required. He also asked the government to furnish in writing in the Parliament the reasons why SIR was needed in different constituencies.

“SIR is ongoing in many states in the country, but the Election Commission of India has no legal justification to hold SIR. I demand the government present before the Parliament the reasons in writing for conducting SIR in different constituencies,” he said.

The Chandigarh MP said he hasn’t yet received a response on his question over source code for the EVMs.

"I am not saying that EVMs are being manipulated, but the public is concerned that EVMs could be manipulated....Till today, I have not received a response to my question - Who has the source code for the EVMs?" he added.