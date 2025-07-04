In handcuffs, 250 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants deported to Dhaka from Gujarat This move is part of a broader crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Gujarat. In the past two months, over 1,200 Bangladeshi nationals living unlawfully in the state have been identified and deported.

Vadodara:

In a major crackdown, 250 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were deported from Gujarat to Dhaka. The deportation was carried out from Vadodara Air Force Station using a special Indian Air Force aircraft, amid tight security arrangements.

To ensure the safe execution of the operation, strict security measures were put in place. All the Bangladeshi nationals had their hands cuffed during the transfer to prevent any untoward incidents. They were brought to the airport under police escort in buses from different parts of the state.

Part of ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants

This action is part of a larger crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in Gujarat. Over the last two months, more than 1,200 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state have been identified and deported. The state government, in coordination with central security agencies, is intensifying efforts to remove all unauthorised foreign nationals.

Most illegal Bangladeshis Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot

The operation has been most active in major urban centres including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. These cities have seen a noticeable increase in the number of undocumented migrants, prompting police and intelligence agencies to step up surveillance and verification.

As part of the campaign, authorities are conducting thorough document checks to identify individuals staying in India using fake identification papers. Many of the detained individuals were found in possession of forged Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other identity documents.

Deportation after multiple raids

Based on local intelligence and surveillance reports, police teams have carried out multiple raids across suspected neighbourhoods. These efforts have led to the detention of hundreds of illegal residents in recent weeks.

The Gujarat police, along with central agencies, have indicated that similar operations will continue in the coming weeks. Authorities have urged citizens to report suspicious activities and help ensure national security by cooperating with the verification drives.

