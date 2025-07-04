Indian-origin man, 21, arrested after choking, giving death threat to passenger aboard US flight | VIDEO A viral video captures Ishaan Sharma and Keanu Evans grappling with each other, appearing to grab each other’s necks, as fellow passengers plead with them to stop.

New Delhi:

An Indian-origin man named Ishaan Sharma has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow passenger during a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami in the US on June 30. The incident was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows 21-year-old Ishaan Sharma, a resident of Newark, and the passenger Keanu Evans involved in an intense physical confrontation. Both men appear to be grabbing each other by the neck while others aboard the flight tried to intervene and break up the fight.

Victim claims an unprovoked attack

According to police reports, Evans said the attack came without warning. He claimed that Sharma approached him while returning to his seat and suddenly grabbed him by the neck. “He was doing this dark laugh - Ha ha ha ha ha - and saying things like, 'You puny, mortal man, if you challenge me, it will result in your death,'” Evans told 7News. Evans was seated directly in front of Sharma. Videos filmed by other passengers showed the flight between the two while the plane was midair.

What caused the fight?

Evans said he had already become concerned by Sharma's indifferent behaviour and had alerted flight attendants while using the lavatory. He was advised to press the assistance button if the situation worsened. When the threats continued from Sharma, Evans followed that advice, leading to an escalation.

"The situation escalated quickly," Evans said. "He's looking at me angrily, forehead to forehead, and suddenly he just grabs me by the throat and starts choking me. At that moment, my instincts kicked in, fight or flight, and I had no choice but to defend myself in that confined space."

Accused arrested, charged with battery

Sharma was taken into custody by authorities upon landing in Miami and has been charged with battery.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, Sharma’s lawyer presented a different version of events. The attorney claimed the conflict stemmed from a misunderstanding related to Sharma’s religious meditation. “My client belongs to a religion that involves meditation. Unfortunately, the passenger behind him did not understand or appreciate that,” the lawyer told local media.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are reviewing the viral video along with witness accounts from passengers and airline staff.