Imran Khan’s PTI extends support to Disha Ravi, joins opposition in spewing venom against Modi govt 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has extended support to climate activist Disha Ravi. Ravi was arrested on Saturday for her involvement in the toolkit case.

Khan's PTI said that India under "Modi/RSS regime believes in silencing all voices against them". The party then said that "using cricketers and Bollywood celebrities narrative building was shameful enough, but now they have also taken Disha Ravi for custody over Twitter toolkit case."

The tweet also carried a hashtag that is hard to decode whether Khan means India has hijacked Twitter or otherwise.

Renowned celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and others have tweeted in the past, calling for unity after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and adult star Mia Khalifa extended their support to farmers protest. But their support was a part of a larger conspiracy with Khalistani links. The nexus came to fore after Thunberg accidentally tweeted a toolkit related to the farmer's protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

Earlier on Saturday, climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru for sharing the toolkit. According to Delhi Police, Disha Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team. She was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination. Police alleged that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State."

"She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," the Delhi Police tweeted.

In the toolkit, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest. The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India. Earlier, the Delhi police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about e-mail ID, URLs and certain social media accounts related to creators of the "toolkit" shared by Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.

Several opposition parties have also extended support to Ravi. AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that arrest of Ravi was an "unprecedented attack on democracy".

“Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the arrest of Ravi. He tweeted: “India won’t be silenced.” His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Centre, saying, "Those who carry guns are afraid of an unarmed girl. An unarmed girl has spread of ray of courage." She also used hashtags #ReleaseDishaRavi, #DishaRavi and #IndiaBeingSilenced.

