Toolkit controversy: Non-bailable warrants issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in connection with the toolkit controversy, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

Earlier, a case was registered against Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob for taking part in "anti-india campaigns". The case was filed by the Delhi Police.

According to the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), a legal rights organisation, Nikita arranged campaigns by foreign celebrities to run a campaign against farm laws.

Nikita’s role in the campaign came to fore after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 18, accidentally tweeted a toolkit related to the farmer's protest against the Centre's three agri laws. Greta had tweeted in support of farmers protests in India. Besides Greta, pop star Rihanna and porn star Mia Khalifa also tweeted in favour of the farmers stir.

Earlier on Saturday, climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru for sharing the toolkit. According to Delhi Police, Disha Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team. She was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Police alleged that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State."

"She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," the Delhi Police claimed in a tweet.

Ravi was picked up from her house for questioning and later arrested. This was the first arrest in connection with case.

In the toolkit, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest. The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

