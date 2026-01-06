Weather update: Delhi records first cold day of the year, cold wave warning issued in 13 states The weather department said there is a strong possibility of dense fog during morning hours in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh between January 7 and January 9.

New Delhi:

Severe cold conditions continue to grip Delhi NCR, with the national capital recording its first cold day of the year on Tuesday as the maximum temperature dropped sharply, making the chill more pronounced. Similar weather conditions are likely to persist on Wednesday.

Cold wave warning in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for the next 24 hours in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, western Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sikkim. Several parts of northern and Himalayan states are already experiencing cold day conditions, with temperatures in many areas falling to new lows. A yellow alert for cold wave conditions has been issued for Jharkhand districts including Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Chatra.

In West Bengal, Kolkata recorded the coldest day of January so far, with the temperature dropping to 10.2 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast that cold conditions are likely to intensify further in southern parts of the state over the next few days.

Dense fog likely in these areas

The weather department said there is a strong possibility of dense fog during morning hours in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh between January 7 and January 9. Dense fog may also prevail in isolated areas over the next 4 days. On January 7, dense fog is likely in some parts of western Rajasthan during the morning hours.

Several areas across Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad are recording minimum temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius. In parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, temperatures are ranging between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius. Many locations in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha have recorded minimum temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature in the plains of the country was recorded in Rajgarh in western Madhya Pradesh at 2.0 degrees Celsius.

Rain and snowfall alert

On January 7, light rain and snowfall are very likely at isolated places across Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, according to the weather department.