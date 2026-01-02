Weather update: Cold wave to persist across north India as mountain states continue to receive snowfall According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR is under an orange alert on January 2. Cold winds are likely to blow through the city, with cloudy skies expected for most of the day.

New Delhi:

The new year has begun with severe cold and heavy snowfall across large parts of the country. Mountain states are expected to receive widespread snowfall again today, while cold wave conditions are likely to extend from the hills to the plains, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has issued warnings for rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while most areas of Jammu and Kashmir are expected to witness snowfall. Falling temperatures are expected to intensify the cold. At the same time, snowfall has brought cheer to tourists, many of whom are enjoying the wintry conditions in the hills. In the plains, including Delhi NCR, an alert has been issued for cold wave conditions and dense fog. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are also likely to remain under dense fog.

Cold weather to persist in Delhi-NCR

According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR is under an orange alert on January 2. Cold winds are likely to blow through the city, with cloudy skies expected for most of the day. There is also a forecast that sunshine may not appear. At present, the orange alert has been issued only for January 2. The IMD has released a weather outlook up to January 7, indicating that maximum temperatures could hover around 17 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may drop to around 7 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall alert in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir

With the start of the new year, heavy snowfall continues across the hill states. Valleys from Jammu to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have been covered in snow. Areas such as Chamba, Manali, Bhaderwah and Gulmarg are blanketed in white. The weather department has said that snowfall is likely to continue today in many hilly regions, although some places may also receive light to moderate rainfall.

Dense fog from Punjab to Odisha

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha are expected to experience very dense fog during morning and night hours for the next 5 to 7 days. More than 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh are likely to face a double impact of cold wave conditions and fog today. Visibility may drop significantly in several areas, potentially affecting road and rail traffic.

Cold wave warnings have also been issued for parts of Rajasthan, where the cold is expected to be particularly harsh during early morning and night hours.

Uttarakhand is likely to witness light to moderate rain and snowfall over the next 2 days. This could lead to a further drop in temperatures in hilly areas, and travellers have been advised to remain cautious.