IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorms in parts of India for next few days | Check full details Weather update: As per reports, the southwest monsoon is expected to hit the shores of Kerala by the end of May, a high-level government meeting was held to urgently complete pre-monsoon preparations across state.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions of the country over the next five days. Speaking to the media on Friday (May 16), IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava pointed out that southern India, especially the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will experience persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over Central India.

"The Northeastern parts of the country will also continue to receive rainfall for the next five days," Srivastava said, adding that parts of Northwestern India are likely to see thunderstorm activity in the coming days, coupled with heatwave conditions. In eastern India, especially in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, the weather is set to remain hot and humid.

Delhiites likely to get some relief from heatwave

However, residents in the national capital may find some relief from the heat. "We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow. Light rainfall is expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius," Srivastava said. The changing weather patterns come amid rising concerns over heat waves in several northern states.

Soaring temperature witnesses increased patients in Moradabad

Meanwhile, rising temperatures in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad have led to an increase in people getting admitted to hospitals. Senior Consultant Medical, V Singh, said that children being admitted to hospitals have been suffering from typhoid, fever, loose motion, cold, and cough.

"Summers have started, and at this time, children suffer from typhoid, fever, loose motion, and cold and cough," Singh told media.

He further advised people to avoid the consumption of food from outside.

"Since the outside food is adulterated, our suggestion is to avoid it because some people mix such things that are not good for health... Around 200 patients are coming in and 25-30 children are being admitted..." he further added.

Dr Rajendra of the ACMS District Hospital, Moradabad, stated that the count of patients with vomiting and diarrhoea had increased.

"Patients with vomiting and diarrhoea have increased a bit due to the heat, but it is not enough now that everyone is being seen in the OPD. Around 2200-2500 patients come in each day in the hospital OPD with different kinds of ailments. Around 90-100 patients are admitted as well. Summers have started, but have not caused a massive effect till now, it is manageable," he said.