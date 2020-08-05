Image Source : INDIA TV IMD warns of lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh, 89 dead in 6 months

India Meteorological Department has warned that Madhya Pradesh faces increasing threat of lightning strikes. Lightning strikes have claimed 89 people from January to June this year. The number of the deceased is more compared to that last year.

"In the current monsoon season, the threat of lightning strikes has increased as compared to last year due to the environmental changes," India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist, Vedprakash Singh Chandel, told PTI on Wednesday.

"Because of this, the wind speed during thunderstorm and hailstorm was found significantly high," he said. According to the official, in the last six months- from January to June- 89 people were killed in lightning strikes, as compared to 82 in entire 2019.

Citing the figures of the last 30 years, Chandel said, "Due to the environmental changes, extreme weather conditions prevailed in the state, which resulted in heavy and strong rains in shorter duration, while the days of incessant rains have decreased."

He said that the maximum effect of this was observed in Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions, while it was comparatively less in Indore and Hoshangabad divisions. In the rest of the state, it had moderate effect. The senior scientist said that because of heavy rains with thunderstorms, the threat of trees and weak buildings collapsing has also increased.

After the Met department's warning, the state disaster management authority has recommended fixing of lightning conductors on the building that are three-storey or above.

It also urged the government to send alerts issued by the IMD up to the panchayat level, so that chances of loss of life and property due to lightning gets reduced.

