IMD issues yellow alert for rain in Delhi-NCR on January 27; heavy snowfall likely in JK, Himachal The IMD has advised farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their crops from hail damage. Travellers have also been cautioned against visiting hilly areas, as heavy snowfall may increase the risk of landslides and road closures.

New Delhi:

A fresh western disturbance is set to affect northwest India, which is likely to bring strong winds and hailstorms in the plains of northwest India on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has issued an alert in this regard.

As per the IMD warning, light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely at most places across the western Himalayan region, including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, on January 27 and 28. However, heavy snowfall and hailstorms may occur in some areas on January 27, which could disrupt normal life and affect mountain roads.

Weather conditions are also expected to change in the plains of northwest India. Strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 60 km per hour may prevail. Several areas, especially Haryana and Punjab, could witness hailstorms.

The IMD has advised farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their crops from hail damage. Travellers have also been cautioned against visiting hilly areas, as heavy snowfall may increase the risk of landslides and road closures.

Yellow alert for rain in Delhi

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Republic Day on Monday began with a cold morning, but temperatures rose as the day progressed. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for rain on Tuesday. While temperatures gradually increased on Monday, air quality deteriorated, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 241, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy, with light rain, thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30–40 km per hour, particularly from morning to afternoon.

Similar weather conditions, including light rain and thunderstorms, are likely to continue from afternoon until night. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach close to 19 degrees Celsius. Due to persistent cloud cover and rainfall, daytime conditions are likely to feel colder, with a further drop in maximum temperatures anticipated.

According to the IMD, this will be the second strong western disturbance of the season, bringing light to moderate rainfall across the region.