IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh: Over 37 dead, 40 missing Himachal Pradesh faces severe monsoon havoc with over 37 dead, 40 missing, and damages exceeding Rs 400 crore, as Mandi remains the worst-hit district. The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in multiple districts, prompting widespread rescue and relief operations.

Shimla:

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe monsoon flooding and landslides, with over 37 people reported dead and 40 missing, primarily in the worst-hit Mandi district. The relentless downpour has caused widespread destruction, damaging property worth more than Rs 400 crore, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall until July 7.

Orange alert issued for several districts

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur on July 5, and for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi on July 6, indicating a high risk of intense rainfall and potential flooding. Yellow alerts remain in effect for other parts of the state. The department warns of heavy to very heavy rain spells at isolated places, increasing the risk of flash floods, landslides, and road blockages, especially in already saturated areas.

Mandi district worst affected: Search and rescue in progress

Mandi district continues to bear the brunt of the disaster, with flash floods and landslides destroying homes and infrastructure. Eleven deaths have been confirmed here, with 34 people still missing. Roads remain blocked, and essential services such as electricity and water supplies are severely disrupted. Relief teams from the NDRF, SDRF, local administration, and police are actively engaged in search and rescue operations, supported by air-dropping of food and supplies to cut-off villages.

Widespread disruptions and damages

Across the state, approximately 250 roads are closed, over 500 electricity distribution transformers are non-functional, and nearly 700 drinking water schemes have been affected. In Shimla, the capital, schools have been flooded, forcing cancellations and causing distress among students and parents. The collapse of a section of the four-lane road in Shimla and the destruction of a house in Mandi have added to the growing list of damages.

Climate change exacerbates vulnerability

Officials have highlighted the role of changing climate patterns and global warming in intensifying the monsoon’s impact on Himachal Pradesh. “These extreme weather events are a direct consequence of global warming,” said DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority, urging enhanced preparedness for future calamities.

Authorities on high alert as rainfall continues

With forecasts predicting ongoing heavy rainfall over the next few days, state authorities remain on high alert. Efforts are focused on restoring connectivity, providing relief to affected populations, and preventing further casualties as the state battles the monsoon’s fury. Residents have been urged to stay vigilant and follow official advisories to ensure their safety during this critical period.