IMA holds nationwide hunger strike in solidarity with protesting Bengal junior doctors today

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a 24-hour hunger strike in solidarity with West Bengal junior medics on October 15. The hunger strike will be held by IMA's Junior Doctors Network (JDN) and supported by IMA's Action Committee.

With the hunger strike, IMA has pitched the slogan "Suno Bengal, Suno Bharat" to resonate and amplify the demands of junior medics in West Bengal who have been on fast-unto-death for the last 11 days. They are demanding justice for the post-graduate resident doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, who was brutally raped and murdered and her naked body was found inside the hospital premises.

Younger doctors in Kolkata are engaged in a Fast-Unto-Death struggle for their legitimate demands, supported by the public," the IMA noted Across the country, the IMA Junior Doctors' Network (JDN) will organise fasting on Tuesday. IMA JDN will coordinate with Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) as well as support their local actions," the IMA said in a statement. "The movement has the support of the people. IMA has appealed to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to accept their demands," the IMA stated.

Earlier on October 14, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India, called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday. However, the body requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional 24/7, he said.

As the fast-unto-death enters 11 days today, seven of the protesting junior doctors remain on hunger strike, with several requiring immediate medical attention. Pulastha Acharya, a junior doctor from NRS Medical College and Hospital, was admitted to the facility's Critical Care Unit (CCU) on Sunday night after complaining of severe stomach pain. Acharya is the fourth medic to get hospitalised during the hunger strike.

