Illegal casino busted in Gurugram, 5 arrested

Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Illegal casino busted in Gurugram.

The Gurugram police have busted an illegal casino running in a house at Sushant Lok Phase-1 and arrested five people, including a German Embassy official.

"We have received a tip-off on Friday evening regarding the illegal gambling which was running in the basement of a house for the past one month.

A raid was conducted during which five people were found gambling using colourful chips and cards. These chips were used as a transaction currency and the actual cash payment was made the next day," Karan Goyal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (DLF), told IANS.

The accused were identified as Pravesh Pal Kapoor (the owner of the house), Kavaljeet Singh Sethi, Naresh Kumar, Mohal Lal and Harender Singh, all residents of Gurugram.

Police also claimed that Kapoor works in the German Embassy as protocol Advisor.

"We have also recovered 325 chips worth Rs 2,2,000 and 60 sets of open cards, six sets of new cards and 290 expensive liquor bottles of different brands during the raid," Goyal said.

During the probe, police came to know that Kapoor was also running illegal bar inside his house without licence.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Gambling Act, Disaster Management Act and Haryana (Amendment) Excise Act at the Sector-29 police station.

