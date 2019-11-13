Ik Onkar: After Kartarpur, Amarinder, Yogi call for open access to Nankana Sahib

Capt Amarinder Singh and Yogi Adityanath have called for opening up of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib - birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, for pilgrims from across India.

Sultanpur Lodhi/Lucknow: Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary and opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has brought together Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the first time on the issue of opening up of more gurdwaras for people across the border in Pakistan. On Tuesday, Captain Amarinder Singh said he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to persuade Pakistan to grant Indian devotees open access to other historic gurdwaras too across the border. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi said the day is not far when people from the country would be able to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, as he congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all of you for this (opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor). The day is not far when we will be able to go to Nankana Sahib," Yogi Adityanath was quoted by PTI on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Amarinder Singh. Amarinder Singh said the followers of Guru Nanak Dev's ideology lived not only in Punjab and India but across the world and underlined the importance of following his teaching: 'Pavan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat' i.e. air is the guru, water the father and earth the mother.

Image Source : TWITTER/ @SUSHANTBSINHA Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib (Photo Courtesy: India TV's Sushant Sinha)

Singh said he hoped the decision would lead to more steps by the two countries to allow open access to devotees to more such gurdwaras in Pakistan. He said he would personally take up the matter with Prime Minister Modi and urge him to raise the issue with Imran Khan to facilitate the realisation of the Sikh community's dream to visit more of such gurdwaras like Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

Image Source : PTI Devotees throng to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan - the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Situated in the Punjab province of Pakistan, Nankana Sahib is named after the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, who was born in the city and began preaching there. It is a popular pilgrimage site for Sikhs from across the world and carries high historic and religious value. Thousands of Sikh devotees from across the globe attended Gurupurab celebrations in Gurudwara Nankana Sahib on Tuesday.

-PTI Inputs-