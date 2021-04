Image Source : IIT ROORKEE 60 students of IIT Roorkee found Covid positive; 5 hostels sealed

At least 60 students of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, tested Covid-19 positive in the last few days, following which five hostels have been sealed.

"A total of 60 students at IIT Roorkee tested positive for COVID19 in the last few days. 5 hostels have been sealed after students tested positive," IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava said today.

READ MORE: Maharashtra govt promotes students of Class 9, 11 without any exams

Latest India News