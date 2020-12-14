Image Source : FILE IIT Madras allows only 10% students in hostels after 66 test COVID positive

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Monday announced that it has been functioning on limited capacity with only 10 percent students in hostels. This decision comes after 66 students of IIT Madras have been reported to be infected with coronavirus from December 1 till Sunday (i.e, December 11). Besides, all the students residing in the hostels to be tested for coronavirus.

An official statement released by the institution reads, "As soon as spurt in symptomatic cases was reported by some students residing in hostels, the Institute arranged for all students residing in hostels to be tested for COVID."

Moreover, IIT Madras has shut down its departments, centres, labs and the library citing a spurt in coronavirus cases. While faculties have been asked to work from home and students are advised to take online classes.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu are showing downward trends since last few days. On Sunday the state reported 1,195 cases, with Chennai accounting for 340. Though the state's COVID tally is nearing 8 lakh, active cases are at 10,115.

