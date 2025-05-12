If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and PoK: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan after the success of Operation Sindoor. During his address to the nation, the Indian PM clarified that the there will be no talks of trade and India will only talk to Pakistan about terrorism and PoK.

New Delhi:

In a decisive national address on Monday, May 6 evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that any future dialogue between India and Pakistan will be limited strictly to the issues of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). His statement follows escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) after Pakistan violated a recent ceasefire agreement on the night of May 10.

The ceasefire, proposed by Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on May 10 and accepted by India, came in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a major Indian military operation that resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists on Pakistani soil on May 6.

However, shortly after the ceasefire, Pakistan reportedly launched a series of drone and missile attacks and breached Indian airspace - none of which succeeded in hitting their targets, according to Indian officials. Following these provocations, the Indian armed forces retaliated by targeting and destroying multiple Pakistani air bases. The Indian armed forces shared the details of the same on the evening of May 11 and in the afternoon of May 12.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan: “The way Pakistan military and the government there are helping terrorism flourish there, it will end Pakistan one day. If Pakistan want to be spared, it has to abolish the terror infrastructure."

Modi emphasised that India will not return to trade of any form with Islamabad, saying, “If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)...India's stand has been clear, terror, trade and talks cannot be done together."

Modi also highlighted the impact of Operation Sindoor and warned the Pakistan terror camps and its army that if they break the ceasefire again, India will not hesitate to retaliate.