'If there are issues, they'll be discussed privately': Tharoor on differences with Congress party leadership

Ahmedabad :

Amid visible strains within the Congress party, Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Saturday (June 28) addressed growing speculation about his differences with the party leadership, affirming that any internal issues would be addressed through private discussions rather than public confrontation.

Response to Kharge’s veiled remarks

Speaking at an event organised by the Ahmedabad Management Association, Tharoor declined to elaborate on intra-party matters in public. His remarks came just days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appeared to take a swipe at Tharoor, commenting, "His English is very good, that's why he’s in the Congress Working Committee (CWC).”

Kharge's jibe followed Tharoor’s recent article that praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting murmurs of discontent within the party. In response, Kharge had said, “We say nation first, but some people say Modi first. What can we do about that?”- an apparent reference to Tharoor.

Tharoor's clarification: Not everything is a 'Secret Mission'

Addressing the controversy, Tharoor reiterated that he would not use public platforms to discuss party matters. “If there are issues to discuss, they would be discussed privately. When the time comes, I shall do so,” he said.

He also clarified the nature of his recent visit to Russia, which some had speculated was politically significant. Describing it as a "previously scheduled engagement," Tharoor said his meetings with Russian officials and foreign affairs counterparts were part of routine diplomatic outreach.

"There was nothing dramatic or secretive, no James Bond-style missions, as some have imagined," he remarked. He highlighted his interaction with both houses of the Russian Parliament and his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, emphasising the importance of maintaining India-Russia relations.

Congress party’s cryptic social media message

Adding to the intrigue, the official Congress party X (formerly Twitter) account posted an ambiguous message shortly after the episode, “Don’t ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one.” While no names were mentioned, the timing and imagery were widely interpreted as a subtle rebuke or reflection on Tharoor’s recent positions.

Internal tensions and leadership calculus

Despite Kharge’s apparent criticism, he stopped short of announcing any disciplinary action against Tharoor, deflecting questions on whether the party would act against the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

The incident adds to a growing perception of ideological and generational friction within the Congress, especially between leaders who favour more outspoken public roles and those who toe the official party line more closely.