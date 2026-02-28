Idukki Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Idukki:

The Idukki Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 91 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Idukki Assembly constituency comes under the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Roshy Augustine of the Kerala Congress (M) won the seat by defeating Kerala Congress candidate K Francis George with a margin of 5,573 votes.

Idukki Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002-04. The Idukki Assembly constituency is a part of the Idukki district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,86,218 voters in the Idukki constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91,843 were male and 94,375 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. 3,256 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Idukki in 2021 was 227 (205 men and 22 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Idukki constituency was 1,83,870. Out of this, 90,695 voters were male, 93,175 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 907 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Idukki in 2016 was 342 (234 men and 108 women).

Idukki Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Idukki Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Idukki Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Idukki Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Kerala Congress (M) candidate Roshy Augustine won the Idukki seat with a margin of 5,573 votes (4.25%). He was polled 62,368 votes with a vote share of 47.48%. He defeated Kerala Congress candidate K Francis George, who got 56,795 votes (43.24%). Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidate Sangeetha Viswanathan stood third with 9,286 votes (7.07%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Kerala Congress (M) candidate Roshy Augustine won the Idukki seat with a margin of 9,333 votes (6.61%). He polled 60,556 votes with a vote share of 42.86%. Independent candidate K Francis George got 51,223 votes (36.26%) and was the runner-up. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidate Biju Madhavan stood third with 27,403 votes (19.40%).

Idukki Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Roshy Augustine (Kerala Congress M)

2016: Roshy Augustine (Kerala Congress M)

2011: Roshy Augustine (Kerala Congress M)

2006: Roshy Augustine (Kerala Congress M)

2001: Roshy Augustine (Kerala Congress M)

1996: PP Sulaiman Rawther (Janata Dal)

1991: Mathew Stephen (Kerala Congress M)

1987: Rosamma Chacko (Congress)

1982: Jose Kuttyani (Congress)

1980: Jose Kuttyani (Congress)

1977: VT Sebastian (Kerala Congress)

Idukki Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Idukki Assembly constituency was 1,31,351 or 70.43 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,41,278 or 76.69 per cent.