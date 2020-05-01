ICSE, ISC exams 2020: CISCE to conduct remaining Class 10, Class 12 exams with 6-8 days including weekends

Image Source : INDIA TV File

ICSE, ISC exams 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday said it would conduct remaining ICSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams within 6-8 days, including weekends.

ICSE Exams 2020: Class 10 subjects for which exams will be conducted

Geography - H.C.G

Biology - Science paper

Economics

Group III Elective

Hindi

Art Paper 4

ISC Exams 2020: Class 12 subjects for which exams will be conducted

Biology paper

Business Studies

Geography

Sociology

Psychology

Home Science paper

Elective English

Art Paper 5

CISCE said it would announce revised schedule of the examinations eight days prior to the commencement of the examinations. The dates for the rescheduled papers will be communicated to all heads of the schools via email and through the CAREERS portal of CISCE. It also said the results would be declared within a period of 6-8 weeks.

Meanwhile, the CISCE said schools may give provisional admission to the ICSE students into Class XI, subject to the Board results. The schools may also begin/continue online classes for them, while awaiting the conduct of the remaining papers. Similarly, the ISC students may also start/continue with preparations for the various entrance examinations during this interim period, a statement said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage