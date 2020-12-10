Image Source : INSTAGRAM Why IAS topper Tina Dabi reading Hanuman Chalisa? See first post after filing for divorce

Almost two weeks after filing for divorce from her husband Athar Amir after two and half years of marriage, IAS officer Tina Dabi recent post on Instagram reviewing books is not only making headlines but have also come under speculation that it hints at her feelings.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of pictures on the books that she read over the past few months. She also jotted down her thoughts on the books and shared excerpts that she "found the best". This is the first time Tina has written a post since her divorce application.

The caption of the post reads: “This is a late post. I read a lot of books over the past couple of months. I have penned my thoughts on a few in this post. I have included excerpts that I found the best. Hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed putting it together."

Tina shared a review of ‘A Gentlemen in Moscow’ book at the end of the page she wrote “My Rating: 10/10 rating”.

She said that book was recommended by a ‘dear friend’ and turned out be a ‘the best books she has ever read this year’. She also shared of her favourite lines from the book ‘If a man does not master his circumstances, then he is bound to be mastered by them…’ ‘what matters in life is whether or not we receive a round of applause what matters is that we have the courage to venture forth despite the uncertainty of acclaim.’

Along with this, she also read Devdutt Patnaik’s book ‘My Hanuman Chalisa’. She wrote, Everytime I experiance negativity in the world, and in myself, everytime I encounter jealousy, rage and frustration...I hear, read, the Hanuman Chalisa...."

Tina has also mentioned other books and referring to these books, Tina has written things in a very philosophical way.

The celebrated civil servant couple, who topped the Union Public Service (UPSC) examination in 2015, had filed for divorce in a Jaipur family court in November.

The couple filed for divorce with mutual consent after two years of marriage. 2015-batch IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, who tied the knot in March 2018, serve in the Rajasthan cadre. Their marriage became the talk of the town when Tina removed Khan from her surname on social media. Athar too unfollowed Tina on Instagram around the same time.

Athar, who comes from Kashmir, had secured the second position in the UPSC exams whereas Dabi ranked first becoming the first Dalit girl to top the civil services exam in the first attempt itself. Both of them came close during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie.

The two first got married in a court ceremony in Jaipur, then in Kashmir. Tina and Athar's marriage grabbed the headlines after many political leaders congratulated the IAS couple.

