Senior IAS officer TV Somanathan assumes charge as new Cabinet Secretary of India: Who is he?

Senior IAS officer Dr TV Somanathan took over as the new Cabinet Secretary in the Government of India on Friday. The 1987-batch officer of Tamil Nadu cadre will succeed Rajiv Gauba who retired from his service. Somanathan has earlier held important assignments at the Centre like Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. He also served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and was deputed as Director, of Corporate Affairs at the World Bank in Washington DC. Prior to his joining as Cabinet Secretary, he was holding charge of Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Expenditure.

Key positions held by Somanathan

In the Tamil Nadu government, Somanathan served at many key positions such as Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Secretary to the Chief Minister and was Additional Chief Secretary & Commissioner of Commercial Taxes during the crucial phase of roll out of GST. He also served as Commissioner of disciplinary Proceedings. As founder and Managing Director of Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Chennai, he was responsible for achieving financial closure and awarding the initial tenders for implementing the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

He joined the World Bank in 1996, Washington through the Young Professionals Program, as a Financial Economist in the East Asia & Pacific Regional Vice Presidency. He became one of the Bank’s youngest Sector Managers when he was appointed Manager of the Budget Policy Group. In 2011, his services were sought by the World Bank and he served as Director from 2011 to 2015.

Somanathan's qualification

Somanathan holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Calcutta University. He has also completed the Executive Development Program of Harvard Business School, and is a fully qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary.

