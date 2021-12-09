IAF helicopter crash: Lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh on life support

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, lone survivor in Mi-17V5 chopper crash.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash incident in Tamil Nadu, is currently on the life support system at a hospital in Wellington, Defence Minister Rjnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha. He said that all efforts are being made to save him.

Group Captain Varun Singh was in IAF's Mi-17 chopper along with CDS General Bipin Rawat and others when it crashed. Reports say that Group Captain Varun Singh suffered more than 60 per cent burn injuries in the mishap.

"Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. All efforts are being made to save his life," the Defence Minister said.

According to sources, news agency ANI reported, Group Captain Varun Singh’s health condition is critical but stable. He is under watch and if required, he can be shifted from the Military Hospital, Wellington to the Command Hospital, Bangalore.

The IAF officer had survived an emergency earlier while flying LCA Tejas fighter jet. Captain Varun Singh was on a test sortie on the newly-inducted Tejas jet in October 2020, when he lost control of the fighter due to multiple technical failures. Singh, however, decided against ejecting from out of control jet and managed to steady the aircraft and land safely. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra for showing exemplary courage this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, IAF's M17 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Ooty leading to the loss of lives of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed personnel.

