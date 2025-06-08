IAF airlifts kidney, cornea from Bengaluru to Delhi; five lives saved through multi-organ donation According to the IAF, one kidney and a cornea were flown from Bengaluru to Delhi and transplanted at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral).

New Delhi:

In a remarkable display of swift coordination and medical commitment, five patients across India received life-saving organ transplants after a brain-dead donor’s organs were retrieved and transported to multiple cities including via an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Bengaluru to Delhi.

Sharing details of the mission, the IAF posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday: “The IAF enabled life-saving multi-organ retrieval and critical transplants at different locations, undertaken through Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) today.”

A new lease of life

The donor, declared brain dead on Friday, became a beacon of hope for five individuals. According to the IAF, one kidney and a cornea were flown from Bengaluru to Delhi and transplanted at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral).

The other kidney and cornea, along with the first-ever skin harvest, were successfully transplanted at CHAFB, in partnership with a medical team from Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru. The liver was transplanted at Gleneagles BGS Hospital in the city.

Calling it a seamless and exemplary effort, the IAF added: “This seamless operation was executed with Jeevansarthakathe Karnataka, reflecting the exceptional commitment and medical expertise of the Armed Forces medical community.”