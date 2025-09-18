'I respect all religions': CJI Gavai after his alleged remark on Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho stirs row A bench headed by CJI BR Gavai had dismissed a plea seeking restoration of a damaged Lord Vishnu idol in Madhya Pradesh. While delivering the order, the CJI asked the petition to "go and ask the deity itself to do something".

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Thursday clarified he respects all religions, and asserted his remarks on the seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh, were mispresented on social media, according to Live Law.

"Someone told me the other day that the comments I made were misportrayed on social media," the CJI said.

"I respect all religions," he added.

CJI Gavai remarks on Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho

On September 16, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple. Turning down the plea, the court had termed it a "publicity interest litigation"

"This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation," the CJI said.

The bench said the issue squarely fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

"It's an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not… there are various issues,” the CJI said.

The CJI added, "In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there… there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho."