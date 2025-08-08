Hyderabad weather: Heavy rains with lightning, thunderstorms predicted, yellow alert for coming days Hyderabad weather: Hyderabad was soaked by heavy rainfall, with continuous showers since Thursday evening bringing traffic to a halt in several areas of the city. Similar weather conditions are predicted to prevail in coming days as well.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad is bracing up for more rainfall after Thursday's downpour left the city drenched and fcing waterlogging and traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy

skies with light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms during the evening or night for Friday.

Similar weather conditions are likey to prevail in he Telangana capital over the weekend, till Sunday, August 10.

Heavy rains batter Hyderabad

Heavy rainfall battered Hyderabad on Thursday evening, causing widespread waterlogging and severe traffic congestion across several parts of the city. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, the Khajaguda Sports Complex in Gachibowli recorded 123.5 mm of rainfall, while Srinagar Colony saw 111.3 mm between 8.30 am and 8 pm.

Traffic snarls

In response, disaster management teams and traffic police were deployed to clear waterlogged roads and ease the traffic flow. News channels aired visuals of a two-wheeler rider being swept away by rainwater in Srinagar Colony. Traffic came to a near standstill in areas like Lakdi-ka-pul, Dilsukhnagar, Raj Bhavan Road, and the IT corridors of Madhapur and Gachibowli.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently in Delhi, directed officials to stay alert amid the heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. He spoke to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Jitender, instructing them to keep disaster response teams on standby.

An official release stated that Reddy asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to monitor the situation closely. He also instructed them to address traffic disruptions, restore electricity where affected, and take preventive measures in low-lying areas.

