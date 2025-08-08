UP weather: Schools shut in Lucknow due to heavy rain; IMD issues yellow alert in several districts The monsoon is once again picking up pace in Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in over 40 districts of the state for today. During this period, major cities such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Meerut are likely to experience intense rainfall.

Lucknow:

The Lucknow administration announced all government and private schools across the district will remain shut today due to heavy rainfall and the India Meteorological Department’s prediction for more showers during the day. The order applies to all classes from pre-primary to Class 8.

It has been raining heavily in Lucknow since last night. The IMD has issued a red alert for rainfall on Friday as well. Winds are also expected to blow at a speed of 40–60 km per hour during this period.

“Due to the inclement weather and excessive rainfall in Lucknow over the past few hours, as well as the forecast of heavy rain issued by the Meteorological Department, all government, government-aided, and private schools under all boards in both urban and rural areas of Lucknow district, from pre-primary to Class 8, will remain closed for academic activities on August 8, 2025. Strict compliance with this order must be ensured. School administrations, parents, and students can verify the authenticity of this order on the district website: https://lucknow.nic.in,” the notice read.

UP weather update

The monsoon is once again picking up pace in Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in over 40 districts of the state for today. During this period, major cities such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Meerut and Bareilly are likely to experience intense rainfall. People have been advised to exercise caution considering the adverse weather and to stay in safe locations. The alert has been issued especially for eastern and western regions of Uttar Pradesh.

Yellow alert issued for these districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the following districts: Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.