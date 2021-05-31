Hyderabad Metro timings changed in wake of lockdown; strict COVID guidelines in place

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad Metro timings changed in wake of lockdown

In view of the further extension of lockdown declared by the Telangana government, Hyderabad Metro Rail service will operate its trains between 7 am and 12:45 pm.

"In view of the further extension of lockdown declared by the Government of Telangana, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled. During this period, Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am; while the last train will start at 11:45 am and reach the respective terminating stations by 12:45 pm," read a statement from Hyderabad Metro Rail.

"For everyone's safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others," it added.

It requested passengers to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.

Telangana government extended the ongoing lockdown by 10 more days on Sunday.

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

Telangana on Sunday reported 1,801 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.75 lakh while the toll stood at 3,263 with 16 casualties, a government

bulletin said. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 390, followed by Rangareddy (114) and Medchal Malkajgiri (101), the bulletin said.

The state has 35,042 active cases and over 61 thousand samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,75,827 while with 3,660 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,37,522.

Cumulatively, over 1.50 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 4.05 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.34 per cent,

while it was 91.4 per cent in the country.

