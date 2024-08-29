Hurun Rich List 2024: Who are top 10 richest Indians? Check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gautam Adani

With a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, Gautam Adani and his family have taken the first spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. According to the report, Adani's wealth has surged by 95 per cent in the last year as against in 2020.

"Rising like a phoenix after the Hindenburg allegations, Gautam Adani (62) & family have secured the top spot in this year's rankings, with a 95% increase in wealth compared to last year, bringing their total to INR 1,161,800 Cr. As a self-made entrepreneur, Adani has recorded the highest wealth growth within the top 10 over the past five years, adding INR 1,021,600 Cr, despite the challenges following the report," the Hurun Rich List says.

"All Adani Group companies saw a significant surge in share prices over the past year. For example, Adani Ports experienced a 98% increase, driven by improved utilization levels and the proposed acquisition of new ports and container terminals. Meanwhile, the energy-focused companies-Adani Energy, Adani Gas, Adani Transmission, and Adani Power-averaged a 76% growth in share price. Additionally, MSCI's decision to lift restrictions on Adani Group securities in its August 2024 review indicates a return to normal operations, reflecting a stabilizing outlook for key stocks like Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements. This year, Hurun has attributed the wealth of the family trust and international companies within the promoter group to Gautam Adani and his family," the report adds.