Hubballi violence: AIMIM leader among 88 arrested so far

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI AIMIM leader Irfan Nalvatwad (L). Police patrol after violent clashes in Hubballi (R).

An AIMIM leader has been arrested in connection with violence in Karnataka's Hubballi over a social media post. The arrested leader has been identified as Irfan Nalvatwad. He is the husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad from Ward No 77.

Violent clashes erupted in Hubballi as a mob hurled stones at a police station. The incident took place near a police station in the old town of Hubballi. Some police officers on duty were injured in the clash that broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Hubballi city. According to Hubballi Police Commissioner, 88 people including AIMIM Corporator's husband have been arrested so far and some FIRs have been registered.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram informed that 12 officers on duty were injured and some police vehicles were damaged.

"All precautionary measures are in place so that such incidents do not occur again. We will not spare those who have taken law into their hands," Ram said.

According to Ram, someone had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered.

Not satisfied with the action, some people started gathering around the police station. They were persuaded and later dispersed from the spot. Around midnight, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station. Their leaders were summoned to the station and apprised about the action taken so far.

However, the mob outside the station was not ready to listen to them and they went on a rampage. The mob damaged some police vehicles as they resorted to stone pelting.

READ MORE: Kashmir University PhD scholar arrested for 'highly provocative and seditious' magazine article

Latest India News