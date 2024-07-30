Howrah-CSMT Express derailment: Several trains cancelled, many diverted, short terminated | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Various trains were cancelled while many others were diverted and short terminated after 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand in early Tuesday (July 30) morning, claiming two lives and leaving numerous passengers injured. The train, traveling from Howrah to Mumbai, derailed at 3.45 am between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations under the South Eastern Railway.

List of trains cancelled:

22861 Howrah-Kantabaji Express

08015/18019 Kharagpur-Dhanbad Express

12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil Express

List of trains short terminated:

18114 Bilaspur-Tata Express has been short terminated at Rourkela.

18190 Ernakulam-Tata Express has been short terminated at Chakradharpur.

18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express has been short terminated at Agra.

List of trains diverted:

Image Source : INDIA TVList of trains diverted

The Railways has made special arrangements to transport passengers from the accident site, which include coaching rake and buses.

Image Source : INDIA TVVisuals from the site

Ministry issues helpline numbers

The Ministry of Railways has issued helpline numbers following the derailment of Howara-CSMT Express (12810) near Jharkhand's Chakradharpur on Tuesday. While the rescue operation is yet to be started, the helpline numbers include commercial control Tatanagar (06572290324), Chakradharpur (06587 238072), Rourkela (06612501072, 06612500244), Ranchi (0651278711) and Howrah (9433357920, 03326382217).

In addition, the helpline numbers of HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920, SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427, KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764, CSMT Helpline Auto no 55993, P&T 022-22694040, Mumbai: 022-22694040 and Nagpur: 7757912790 have also been issued.

Two killed, 150 others injured

Two persons were killed and around 150 others sustained injuries as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express passenger train derailed on Tuesday morning. "At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur division at 3.45 AM," SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan told the media. Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he added.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)