OPINION | How Trump proved Asim Munir to be a Pappu Protesters demanded why Pakistan sided with the US before it bombed the nuclear sites of a friendly Islamic neighbour state. Pakistan, they said, has now become a laughing stock in the eyes of the entire Islamic world.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who had been waxing eloquently after his luncheon meeting with US President Donald Trump, is now facing the ire of his own people on the streets of Karachi, Peshawar and Islamabad. Pakistanis are asking who gave the bright idea to Asim Munir to recommend a Nobel Peace Prize to Trump. The Pakistani army-political establishment is silent.

Thousands of protesters, both Shia and Sunni, swarmed the streets of Karachi after Trump’s US Air Force B-2 bombers bombed Iran’s three nuclear facilities. The protesters were hurling abuses at Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif, Trump and Israeli President Netanyahu. Protesters demanded why Pakistan sided with the US before it bombed the nuclear sites of a friendly Islamic neighbour state. Pakistan, they said, has now become a laughing stock in the eyes of the entire Islamic world.

The ruling establishment, the army and the elite of Pakistan had been singing paeans for Asim Munir when Trump invited the Field Marshal to lunch with his top associates. They were chortling on how America has lent its full support to Pakistan, in its conflict with India. Questions were being raised about Prime Minister Modi’s personal friendship with Trump. The impression was being given to the public that Trump embarrassed India multiple times and finally hugged Pakistan.

After the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, it is now clear how Trump made a monkey out of Asim Munir. The Pakistani establishment had been praising Trump as its “Abbajan” (guardian father) and was openly recommending Trump’s name for the Nobel Peace Prize for bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. All these hopes were dashed to the ground when B-2 bombers ‘obliterated’ Iran’s three nuclear sites. Now, the Pakistani reactions range from “Tauba Tauba” (Forgive, Oh God!) to “We have been cheated”.

Leaders who were describing Trump as a peacemaker are now calling his action ‘barbaric’. Leaders who described Trump as “an angel of peace” are now describing him as “Maut Ka Saudagar”(Merchant of Death) within a span of 24 hours. If Asim Munir was having the impression that Trump left G-7 summit midway and came to White House to host him for lunch, then, I think, there can be no fool bigger than him If Munir could not assess that Trump wanted Pakistan to shut its mouth when he bombs Iran, then one should naturally question Munir’s intellect. In my ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ show telecast last weekend, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi bluntly said, “Trump will now make Munir dance to his tunes and Munir will do so”.

The problem is because of Munir’s gaffe, the entire state of Pakistan had to dance to Trump’s tunes. Those who claimed to be champion of diplomacy have lost their sheen. American Air Force planes used Pakistan’s airspace to bomb Iran. They used Pakistan’s 1,000 km-long border with Iran, leaving Asim Munir helpless. Everybody now agrees that Prime Minister Modi did the right thing. He spoke to Trump on the phone for half an hour and declined to go to the White House.

Trump's Big Gamble: He will have to tread carefully

On a day of dramatic developments, US President Donald Trump announced a three-stage “complete” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, but the ceasefire did not appear to hold because hours later Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel after the deadline hour. Earlier, Tehran witnessed one of its worst nights on Monday when several loud explosions were heard, but after 4 am local time, the situation remained calm and no more attacks took place.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said, if Israel stops attacks, Iran will also cease firing missiles into Israel. On Monday evening, US President Donald Trump announced to the world that both Iran and Israel have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to take effect in six hours. Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!”. Trump wrote: “Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.’

The ceasefire brokered by the US and Qatar came into effect hours after Iran fired missiles at the US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, in retaliation over the bombing of three nuclear plant sites by American B-2 bombers. Iran claimed the missile attacks matched the number of bombs dropped by the US Air Force on Sunday. Soon after Iran attacked American bases in the Gulf, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait closed their airspace, throwing international air flights passing through the Middle East in a spin.

Donald Trump has played a big gamble, first by bombing Iran’s three nuclear sites using American B-2 bombers, and then announcing a ceasefire between the two warring nations, which may or may not hold. If Trump’s gamble of “peace through strength” succeeds, it will be one of the biggest achievements of US foreign policy in recent decades. The nuclear threat from Iran will cease and Trump may be hailed as a hero. But if Trump’s gamble backfires, the whole of the Middle East will be thrown into a cauldron of fire and unrest. Trump may be forced to send the US army into war, which he had been trying to avoid till now.

One should remember, Trump had won the US presidential elections on the promise that America’s army would not enter into any fresh conflict anywhere in the world. Trump’s problem is not that many countries of the world have criticised him for sending US bombers to “obliterate” Iran’s nuclear sites. Trump’s main problem is that if Iran retaliates with full force, America will be mired in another Middle East war, which is not going to end soon. It could become difficult for Trump to reply to questions that will be raised from his MAGA (Make America Great Again) brigade of supporters. Iran will target American forces in the Gulf. Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi insurgents are not dead. They may carry out more strikes. In that scenario, nobody can predict what China will do. In the coming days and weeks, President Donald Trump will have to tread carefully, step by step.

