OPINION | How Pakistan's missile, drone attacks were foiled by India To counter Pakistani drones, Air Defence units of the Army used advanced weapons like L-70 guns, Zu-23 mm systems, Schilka systems and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) and S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ systems.

New Delhi:

As the border conflict widened, Indian Army on Friday issued a release saying, “Pakistan armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western border on the intervening night of May 8-9. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to ceasefire violations….All nefarious designs will be responded with force”.

To counter Pakistani drones, Air Defence units of the Army used advanced weapons like L-70 guns, Zu-23 mm systems, Schilka systems and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) and S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ systems.

The Air Defence Umbrellas that IAF provided ensures that the population is safe. On Thursday night, Indian armed forces used CUAS (counter UAV system) – Zammer, Soft Kill, Hard Kill, Pechora surface-to-air missile, SAMAR (Quick reaction surface-to-air missile) and AD (air defense) guns. Indian Air Force responded in a measured and calibrated manner.

All enemy attacks were monitored by IAF through its integrated command control centre and the interceptions were carried out after studying drone routes and maps.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the developments on the border.

The manner in which Pakistan tried to attack our military installations using drones and missiles is a clear sign of its intent to launch a war against India. Such escalatory attacks will be effectively repulsed by our armed forces. Experts say, Pakistan is trying to test our air defence capabilities by sending such drones and missiles.

Pakistan has already been taught a lesson by our army through Operation Sindoor air strikes on terror hideouts. If it dares to start any fresh misadventure, it will get an effective response.

Pictures of generals at terrorist funerals: Pakistan’s lies nailed

The pictures of Pakistani army generals standing with other terror masterminds while attending the funerals of terrorists were displayed by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday at his press briefing.

These pictures clearly show that Pakistan’s army had been aiding, abetting and training terrorists to carry out attacks in India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while briefing political parties at the all-party meeting, said at least 100 hardcore terrorists were killed in Indian strikes on terror sites inside Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan government and army giving “state funerals” to these terrorists clearly show the mess in which it finds himself while claiming before the world that Pakistan is itself a victim of terrorism. Such claims have no basis.

Pakistan claims it has nothing to do with Pahalgam terror massacre, but the responsibility was taken by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiyabba. When India sought to add the name of TRF in the UN Security Council resolution, it was Pakistan which objected to adding this name.

This nails Pakistan’s lie that it had no hand in Pahalgam killings. Pakistan had been claiming that it has no terror hideouts, but its Defence Minister Khawaja Asif himself admitted in a TV interview that Pakistan had been aiding and training terrorists since last three decades.

US President Donald Trump had said in 2018 that Pakistan was playing a double game in the name of fighting terrorism. His administration at that time had cut off US assistance to Pakistan. Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was found and killed by US SEAL commandos in Abottabad near the Pakistani army cantonment.

The terror hideouts that India destroyed on May 7 were located near Pakistani military bases and they were being guarded by Pakistani air defence systems.

When Indian armed forces destroyed this terror bases belonging to Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin, there was outcry in Pakistani military establishment. Indian armed forces have vowed to find out Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed and Salahuddin, presently hiding in Pakistani military safehouses. They will be hunted and justice will be delivered.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.