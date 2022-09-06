Fire breaks out in AC coach of Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express train

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A fire broke out in an AC coach of Hoshiarpur-Delhi express train when it was stationed at a railway station here on Tuesday evening, officials said. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet, they said.

Assistant sub-inspector of Government Railway Police, Ambala Cantt, Ravinder Kumar said some labourers noticed flames coming out of the first AC-cum-AC-two tier coach in the evening and informed the railway authorities.

The railway staff immediately detached the said coach and tried to control the blaze with fire extinguishers, he said. A local fire tender also reached the spot and put out the fire, Kumar added. He said no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Assistant station master, Hoshiarpur Railway Station, Roop Kumar said the higher authorities have been informed about the matter.

A team of officials from Jalandhar will soon reach here to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said.

The train was scheduled to depart from the Hoshiarpur railway station at 10:25 pm, Roop Kumar said.

