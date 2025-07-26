'Honouring bravery, sacrifice of our heroes': President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas Despite limited technological support and under extreme conditions, Indian soldiers kept fighting the war that lasted over two months. It culminated in a decisive victory on July 26, 1999, now commemorated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

New Delhi:

On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, India paid tribute to the brave soldiers who displayed exceptional courage and sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan. This day commemorates India's victory in the war and serves as a reminder of the unwavering resolve of the nation’s armed forces, who fought to safeguard the country's sovereignty.

President Murmu's tribute

President Droupadi Murmu, in a heartfelt tribute, emphasised the extraordinary valor and steadfast determination of the country's jawans. “On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens,” she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The President’s message resonated deeply, reinforcing the idea that the sacrifice of these soldiers continues to inspire the people of India in all walks of life.

Prime Minister Modi's tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation, acknowledging the unparalleled courage of India's armed forces. “This occasion reminds the country of the unparalleled courage and valour of our soldiers who sacrificed their lives for defending the country's pride. Their spirit to sacrifice themselves for the motherland will inspire every generation,” said Modi in his message.

The 1999 Kargil War, which saw Pakistani forces occupying strategic positions in the mountainous terrain of Kargil, was an attempt to sever the crucial transport link between Kashmir and Ladakh. The conflict escalated into a full-scale war until the Indian Army launched 'Operation Vijay,' successfully reclaiming the territory after nearly three months of fierce battles.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, also paid tribute to the fallen heroes. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit, and determination in defending our nation's honour in the toughest of terrains. Their supreme sacrifice during the Kargil war is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces. India shall remain forever indebted to their service,” Singh wrote on X.

Amit Shah's homage to Kargil heroes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared a tribute, recalling the heroic efforts of the Indian soldiers. “Kargil Vijay Diwas is an unforgettable day of pride and the saga of victory for our nation’s brave soldiers. In the year 1999, our soldiers, through ‘Operation Vijay,’ brought the enemy to their knees, setting an indelible example of indomitable courage and valor. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay tribute to all those brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the defense of the motherland. The nation will forever remain indebted to your sacrifice and dedication,” Shah said.

Indian Air Force pays tribute

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also took to its official social media platform to honor the Kargil War heroes. “#IndiaSalutesKargilHeroes. The Indian Air Force pays heartfelt tribute to the valiant warriors of the Kargil War. Their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve continue to inspire a nation united in gratitude,” the IAF wrote in a tweet.

A day of national unity and reflection

Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just a day of remembrance, but a national occasion to reflect on the unity and strength of the Indian Armed Forces. It marks the resilience of soldiers who fought in extreme conditions at altitudes of over 18,000 feet to evict Pakistani intruders from the mountains of Kargil.

The day is observed with memorial services and ceremonies across the country, with various tributes to the fallen soldiers. In Ladakh, the region that bore the brunt of the conflict, local and military officials gather to pay homage at war memorials, while veterans and their families join in the national reflection of the war's historical significance.

As the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed, the entire nation salutes the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of its soldiers. The day serves as a reminder that the defense of the country comes at a high price, but also as an emblem of India’s resilience in the face of adversity.

The Kargil War may have ended over two decades ago, but its memory continues to inspire and unite generations in the ongoing journey of nation-building.