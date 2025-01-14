Home Ministry nods to expansion of CISF, thousands to get job as two new battalions approved

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a major expansion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which will create two new battalions adding to 2 lakh personnel to the force. With the latest expansions, the number of battalions in CISF will rise to 15. The expansion will open over 2,000 new posts in the industrial security force, as each newly sanctioned battalion will consist of 1,025 personnel, creating 2,050 new posts.

The battalions will be led by officers of senior commandant rank. These new units will play a crucial role in addressing the CISF's increasing demands, especially in areas such as internal security and the management of high-security jails.

The reserve battalions consist of personnel specifically trained and equipped who are experienced in handling the security of high-security jails and other undertakings. The additional battalions will improve the CISF's capabilities to respond rapidly during emergencies.

The availability of dedicated reserve units with well-equipped transport fleet and sufficient weaponry will convert into faster deployment and more effective management of critical situations, further enhancing public safety and security.

What did CISF IG say on expansion?

On MHA's approval, CISF Inspector General Ajay Dahiya said, "The new strength will reduce stress on existing personnel and translate into improved leave and weekly relief opportunities for personnel." Notably, the CISF is one of India's Central Armed Police Forces, established under the CISF Act, of 1968. Initially, it was created to provide integrated security to the public sector undertakings (PSUs). However, over time it has evolved into a multifaceted security agency responsible for safeguarding critical infrastructure across the country.

The force protects key industrial installations, government buildings, nuclear and space establishments, airports, seaports, and historical monuments, including the Taj Mahal. Additionally, CISF offers consultancy services in security management to both public and private sector organisations.

(With inputs from ANI)