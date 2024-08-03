Daljit Singh Chaudhary given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal

Follow us on Image Source : SSB (X) SSB DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary (Left) has been appointed as Acting DG of Border Security Force.

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned the additional charge of Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) to Daljit Singh Chaudhry, who is already serving as DG of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), until a regular appointment is made or until further orders. This came a day after ex-BSF DG Nitin Agarwal was repatriated back to his parent Kerala cadre with immediate effect.

Agarwal, a 1989 batch IPS officer, took charge as BSF DG in June last year, succeeding Pankaj Kumar Singh. While the government has not provided explicit reasons for the sudden repatriation, it is believed that Agarwal’s release is due to increased infiltration along the Jammu sector. The BSF is responsible for guarding the international border and parts of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the "premature repatriation" of Agrawal to his parent cadre. In another order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also relieved Special Director General Yogesh Khurania from the BSF. Khurania, a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police for Odisha, replacing Arun Sarangi.