Home Ministry declares Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council 'unlawful association' for five years

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday declared Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association with immediate effect from the November 16, 2024 for a period of five years.

The Home Ministry in its notification dated November 13 stated that HNLC and its factions engage in activities that endanger India’s sovereignty, including efforts for secession, extortion, and ties with other insurgent groups.

The development comes as the HNLC is accused of involvement in 48 criminal cases, including explosive attacks, over recent years. Earlier, the Meghalaya government had recommended the ban, which the MHA implemented under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.