Holi 2023: Check timing of Delhi Metro services on festival

On the occasion of Holi festival, Delhi Metro management decided to change the timing of train services. Metro services will begin from 2.30 pm on the day of Holi (Thursday, March 8).

The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8. "On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, it said.

Metro feeder bus services will also resume after 2.30 pm on March 8, officials said.

Railways to run 491 trips of 196 special trains during Holi

The Railways planned to run 491 trips of 196 special trains for the convenience of passengers and to ease the festive rush. These special trains will connect major destinations across the country.

"In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 491 trips of 196 special trains.

"Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur- Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati- Ranchi , New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur- Bandra Terminus, Pune- Danapur etc.," the Railways ministry said in a statement.

The Railways has also put into effect crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured, it said.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers, it said.

