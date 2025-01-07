HMPV cases in India: Maharashtra to Karnataka, list of states that have issued advisory, safety measures

Follow us on Image Source : AP HMPV cases rise in India

HMPV cases in India: Five babies have tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat on Monday. In the wake of these developments, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the Central government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry. It should be noted that the HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China.

On Monday, various states, including the governments of Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, issued an advisory and assured people that there was no cause for alarm. In the meantime, the Delhi government directed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses, with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urging the Centre to act swiftly to prevent a potential health crisis.

Check here how various how state governments are preparing to tackle HMPV in India:

Delhi:

The Delhi government on Monday directed all the hospitals in the capital city to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses following the detection of two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka. In a directive which was marked "Most Urgent", Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj instructed the health and family welfare department to closely monitor the situation, and remain in constant touch with the Union health ministry for timely updates.

"Hospitals under the Delhi government must be fully equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, as advised by the Union health ministry," the directive issued by Bharadwaj said.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said while there were some cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in some states, there was no need to panic. As a precaution, however, medical officers across Rajasthan have been instructed to remain alert, he said.

Rajasthan Health Minister Khinvsar said that as per medical experts, the virus has been in circulation since 2001 but its effect on patients has not been fatal. "No case of death or any worrying situation" has been reported due to the virus, he said in an official statement.

Uttar Pradesh:

In the backdrop of preparations for the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh health department said it has made comprehensive arrangements to tackle potential health challenges, especially the HMPV virus.

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government issued a health advisory and urged the people of the state not to panic as the virus is not as transmissible as COVID. Saying that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.

Gujarat:

The Gujarat goivernment also issued a health advisory with Health Minister Rushikesh Patel assuring people that the state government is prepared to tackle the viral infection. “As part of the precautionary measures, the health department held a meeting on January 4 and instructed every chief district health officer, civil surgeon, and superintendent of sub-district hospitals in the state to pay full attention to matters related to the infection of this virus,” he said.

Maharashtra:

The Maharashtra government also issued a health advisory and said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said people of the state must not panic amid the detection of HMPV cases in some other states. However, he asserted that his government will soon issue another comprehensive advisory on the situation. In the meantime, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said no HMPV case has been found in the metropolis.

Odisha

Amid reports of the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in parts of the country, the Odisha government on Monday issued advisory and said it is prepared to tackle any such situation. Odisha health director Nilakantha Mishra said, “There is no need to panic as the Centre has not issued any advisory so far.Still, we are prepared to tackle the situation at any point of time.”

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government also issued an advisory with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directing the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department officials to be alert to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and take preventive measures. During a teleconference with officials and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to review the situation, the Chief Minister was informed that no HMPV case was recorded in the state.

"Keep an eye on newcomers into the state and wherever there is a suspicion, conduct tests comprehensively," Naidu directed officials, said an official press release.