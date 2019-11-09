Hitesh Dev Sarma new National Register of Citizens Coordinator

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Senior Assam Civil Services officer, Hitesh Dev Sarma, will be the next Coordinator of National Register of Citizens

Senior Assam Civil Services officer, Hitesh Dev Sarma, will be the next Coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Sarma, a 1986 batch ACS officer, is expected to assume charge on Monday. The Supreme Court had transferred NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela, asking the Assam government to suggest names of officers who could succeed Hajela. Sarma was involved in the NRC works till 2016, when he moved out of the NRC directorate.

The final NRC which was published on August 31 this year had excluded 1.9 million people out of the registry. The next process of the NRC is to send letters to those left out of final NRC with reason for their non-inclusion and process fresh application through the Foreigners Tribunal. The process is likely to start this month.

(IANS copy only headline changed)

ALSO READ| NRC is for future, but faces motivated tirade: CJI Gogoi

ALSO READ| NRC in UP after initial survey: Yogi