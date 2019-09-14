Saturday, September 14, 2019
     
Hindu Sena workers deface Babar Road signboard; demand change of name

The signboard at Babar Road in Delhi was defaced by the Hindu Sena workers on Saturday morning.

New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2019 11:23 IST
Hindu Sena on Saturday blackened the signage for Babar Road in Bengali market here demanding that it be renamed after a "great Indian personality".

"We demand that the government rename the road, which is named after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality."

"Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC," said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta.

Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is responsible for the upkeep of the road, were not immediately available for comment on the issue

Babar Road is in Bengali Market near Connaught Place in the prime area of Delhi. 

 

