Hindi across the world: Countries where Hindi has official or recognised status On Hindi Diwas, celebrated every year on September 14, India honours its official language and cultural legacy. Adopted as the official language in 1949, Hindi is not only widely spoken in India but also enjoys official or recognised status in countries like Fiji, Mauritius, Nepal, Suriname, Guyana,

New Delhi:

India observes Hindi Diwas on September 14, every year, a day dedicated to honouring the Hindi language, its cultural heritage, and its unifying role in Indian society. However, Hindi's significance is not confined to the borders of India, it stretches across oceans, finding official recognition and cherished status in countries around the world.

Hindi Diwas: Why September 14?

Hindi Diwas commemorates a historic moment in India's post-independence journey. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Republic. This decision was enshrined in the Indian Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950. The date also marks the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, a leading figure in Hindi literature, who played a pivotal role in promoting the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India.

Hindi Diwas: Where Hindi has official or recognised status?

Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages globally ranking third in the world by number of speakers. But its importance isn’t limited to demographics alone. Due to migration and the spread of Indian culture, Hindi holds official, recognised, or minority status in several countries outside India.

Countries where Hindi is an official language:

India: As per Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi (in Devanagari script) is the official language of the central government, alongside English.

Fiji: Known locally as "Fiji Hindi" or "Fijian Hindustani," Hindi is one of the country’s three official languages, alongside English and Fijian. It is widely spoken among Indo-Fijians, descendants of Indian indentured labourers brought during colonial times.

Mauritius: Hindi is a significant part of the national identity. Though not an official language, it is widely used in education, media, and cultural events, especially within the Indo-Mauritian community.

Nepal: While Nepali is the official language, Hindi is widely spoken and understood, especially in the Terai region bordering India. Due to geographical and cultural proximity, Hindi television and cinema are popular here.

Suriname: Hindi, known as Sarnami Hindustani, is spoken by a sizable portion of the population descended from Indian indentured labourers. It has minority language status and features prominently in cultural and religious ceremonies.

Guyana: Hindi is spoken by Indo-Guyanese communities, especially in religious contexts. Though English is the official language, Hindi has a cultural foothold.

Trinidad and Tobago: Hindi retains a strong cultural presence, especially through religious and musical traditions such as bhajans and chutney music. It is taught in some schools and holds minority status.

United Arab Emirates: Due to a large Indian expatriate population, Hindi is acknowledged by the government and used in public services and communication. It is often seen on signage, official forms, and in courts to assist Hindi-speaking residents.

Hindi Diwas in India

In India, Hindi Diwas is observed with literary programs, essay competitions, poetry recitals, and official awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar given to institutions and ministries promoting Hindi in their operations. Educational institutions encourage students to participate in debates, skits, and storytelling events in Hindi to foster pride and usage among the youth.

With the rise of digital media, OTT platforms, and globalisation, Hindi is more visible than ever. From Bollywood films subtitled in multiple languages to Hindi podcasts and YouTube content with global reach, the language is adapting and thriving. Even international universities now offer Hindi language courses, further validating its global importance.