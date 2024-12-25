Himachal weather updates: Heavy snowfall leads to closure of over 200 roads as severe cold wave intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A man removes snow from vehicles after fresh snowfall in Manali.

Himachal weather updates: A total of 226 roads, including three national highways, were closed today (December 25) in Himachal Pradesh following snowfall in several districts, officials said. People shivered under piercing cold wave conditions as minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches in Jot, which received 10 cm of snow in the past 24 hours, followed by Khadrala (5 cm), Pooh (2 cm), Sangla (1.2 cm) and Keylong (1 cm).

Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh, recording a night temperature of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. A total of around 226 roads, including three national highways including Attari and Leh, Sanj to Aut in Kullu district, Khab Sangam in Kinnaur district, and Gramphoo in Lahaul and Spiti district were closed for traffic, officials said.

According to the state emergency operation center, a maximum of 123 roads were closed in Shimla district, 36 in Lahaul and Spiti and 25 in Kullu. Additionally, 173 transformers were disrupted, affecting power supply across the state. The hopes of locals and tourists to experience a white Christmas in the Queen of Hills, Shimla, were dashed as the city was greeted by bright sunshine on Wednesday morning.

Bhuntar received 9.7 mm of rain, Rampur 9.4 mm, Shimla 8.4 mm, Bajaura 8 mm, Seobagh 7.2 mm, Manali 7 mm, Gohar 6 mm, Mandi 5.4 mm, and Jubbarhatti 3.8 mm, the Met office reported.

The Met Office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in some parts of the state, particularly in Shimla, from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon, with precipitation expected to peak on Saturday (December 28). An intense cold wave persisted in Mandi, Manali, Chamba, Una, Hamirpur, and Sundernagar, while dense and moderate fog was observed in Sundernagar and Mandi, respectively, the Met office said.

The weather office has issued an 'orange' warning for severe cold in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi on Wednesday and a 'yellow' warning for dense fog over parts of the Bhakra Dam reservoir area and the Balh Valley in Mandi on Thursday and Sunday.

Cold wave intensifies in Shimla

As the cold wave intensified in Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla District Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday assured that all departments are ready to coordinate for any adverse situations. Speaking to media, the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla District Administration, Anupam Kashyap said, "All stakeholder departments are prepared to coordinate in case of adverse situations. I request all people to avoid unauthorised parking as it can cause traffic which impacts the whole city. Please follow the police advisory on traffic."

"The roads connecting to the capital are open. The roads going to upper areas of Shimla were opened yesterday, but people have been advised to avoid them during early morning and late evening as the roads are slippery. The police have been stationed at the bifurcations to guide tourists and locals," he said.The cold wave situation in Himachal Pradesh has intensified over the past 24 hours, with Shimla city recording a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius. Higher-altitude areas, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and Dalhousie, have plunged into sub-zero temperatures. Even the plains of the state, such as Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Kangra, are experiencing biting cold, posing significant challenges to daily life and travel.

All departments prepared to tackle adverse conditions in Himachal

Over the last 24 hours, most regions in Himachal Pradesh have recorded sub-zero temperatures. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the tribal area of Lahaul-Spiti's Tabo at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. In Kaza, the temperature was at minus 6.9 degrees, while Kukumseri recorded at minus 8.2 degrees Celsius. In Kinnaur district's Reckong-Peo, the temperature was recorded at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Manali also experienced a temperature of -0.3 degrees Celsius. The state capital, Shimla, recorded 2.0 degrees Celsius, while Kufri and Narkanda recorded 0.1 degrees Celsius and -2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Kalpa, Kinnaur, the temperature was recorded at -4.0 degrees Celsius, and Dharamshala reported a temperature of 5.02 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, it is considered to be a Cold Wave when the minimum temperature of a station is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for Hilly regions.