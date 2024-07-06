Extremely heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh, 150 roads closed, electricity disrupted

Follow us on Image Source : X/ANI Representative Image

The heavy rains brought by the monsoon continue to last parts of the country, In the fresh heavy downpour incident, rainfall exceeded the 200-mm mark in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Dharamshala, and Palampur.

The torrential rains led to the closure of 150 roads in the state, as claimed by the emergency operation center. The biggest number of roads 111 have been closed in Mandi while 13 roads have been closed in Sirmaur.

Moreover, 9 roads have been closed in Shimla and 8 each have been closed in Chamba and Kullu districts. The remaining one road has been closed in the Kangra district.

334 transformers disrupted

The emergency center also stated that 334 transformers have been disrupted while as many as 55 water supply schemes have been affected in the state.

The highest rainfall has been recorded in Dharamshala town of the Kangra district with 214.6 mm precipitation Dharamshala is followed by Palampur with 212.4 mm, Jogindernagar with 169 mm, Kangra city with 157.6 mm, Baijnath with 142 mm, Jot with 95.2 mm, Nagrota Suriyan with 90.2 mm, Sujanpur Tira with 72 mm, Dhaulakuan with 70 mm, Ghamroor with 68.2 mm, Nadaun with 63 mm and Berthin with 58.8 mm rainfall. Among some of the prominent tourist destinations, Dalhousie received 31 mm of rain, Manali received 30 mm, Kasauli 24 mm, Narkanda 19 mm, and Shimla 17.2 mm.

Yellow alert issued

Moreover, considering the heavy rainfall the Shimla meteorological office has issued a “yellow” alert and warned for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places till July 12. According to the weather department parameters, 2.5-15.5 mm of rain is considered light rainfall, above which and up to 64.4 mm is considered moderate. Even more precipitation up to 115.5 mm is considered heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm as very heavy, and over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy.

Minimum temperature dips

Due to extreme weather conditions, the minimum temperatures have also witnessed an appreciable fall, On Friday night, Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature at 6.9 degrees Celsius. Similarly on Thursday night Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI Inputs)

