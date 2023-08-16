Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
  4. Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE UPDATES: Houses collapse in Shimla, Joshimath; IAF airlifts 18 army soldiers
Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand weather LIVE UPDATES: India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal today.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Shimla Updated on: August 16, 2023 10:19 IST
Image Source : PTI A portion of the Kalka-Shimla railway track washed away due to heavy rains near Shimla

Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE UPDATES: Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in damage to buildings and properties. On Tuesday (August 15), 5 to 7 houses collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area following a landslide. At least 66 people have lost their lives so far in Himachal and Uttarakhand. According to officials, some residents were feared trapped in the debris, and NDRF, SDRF, and state police personnel were leading the rescue operations. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand this monsoon triggered landslides and flash floods in several places. Badrinath National Highway has been blocked in several areas of the Chamoli district, as a result of heavy rain in the state. According to Chamoli Police, the highway was blocked at Pipalkoti, Gadora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Pipalkoti, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala and Vishnuprayag areas of the Chamoli district.

Live updates :Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand weather

  • Aug 16, 2023 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand: SDRF, DDRF teams arrive to rescue those stranded due to heavy rain in Rudraprayag

  • Aug 16, 2023 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Himachal Pradesh: Indian Air Force airlifts 18 stranded army soldiers

    In the aftermath of the landslides in Shimla, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday airlifted 18 army soldiers in a single sortie, the official said.“A Chinook helicopter of Western Air Command airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a 3-Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas affected by landslides near Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla today,” Indian Air Force said on Tuesday.

  • Aug 16, 2023 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Himachal CM Sukhu chairs review meeting, orders to restore power, water supply schemes

    A nearly 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the rain rose to 56 after one more body was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiva temple in Shimla while two people died in a fresh landslide in the city, officials said. Heavy rain has battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents. Sukhu chaired a meeting to review the prevailing situation in the state and emphasised that the Himachal government is fully committed to expediting restoration efforts on a priority basis. He also directed the officials to swiftly restore electricity and water supply schemes that have been affected by the torrential rain over the past few days, according to a statement issued here.

  • Aug 16, 2023 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand: One dead, three rescued after house collapses in Chamoli

    A person was found dead after a house collapsed near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district, officials said today. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath on Tuesday late evening. Kotwali Joshimath informed the SDRF that a two-storey house built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda River had collapsed, with some locals feared trapped under the debris, officials said. The SDRF team reached the spot to find four people buried under the debris of the collapsed house. Subsequently, the SDRF team rescued 3 people and rushed them to a nearby hospital while another died on the spot. The victim's mortal remains were recovered from under the debris and handed over to the district police, officials said. According to the SDRF, seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place. “Seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place. Three of them were rescued and admitted to a hospital," an official said.

  • Aug 16, 2023 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We've recovered 12 bodies in last two days: SDM Shimla (Urban)

  • Aug 16, 2023 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand: Girl's body found, death toll rises to eight in Gaurikund landslide

    The death toll in the landslide that swept away three shops in Uttarakhand's Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath on August 4 mounted to eight after rescuers on Tuesday pulled out the body of another victim, an official said. The body of a girl was found near the banks of the Mandakini river in Munkutiya, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said. The death toll in the tragedy, in which 23 people had gone missing, has risen to eight.

