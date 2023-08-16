Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE UPDATES: Houses collapse in Shimla, Joshimath; IAF airlifts 18 army soldiers

Himachal-Uttarakhand weather LIVE UPDATES: Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in damage to buildings and properties. On Tuesday (August 15), 5 to 7 houses collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area following a landslide. At least 66 people have lost their lives so far in Himachal and Uttarakhand. According to officials, some residents were feared trapped in the debris, and NDRF, SDRF, and state police personnel were leading the rescue operations. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand this monsoon triggered landslides and flash floods in several places. Badrinath National Highway has been blocked in several areas of the Chamoli district, as a result of heavy rain in the state. According to Chamoli Police, the highway was blocked at Pipalkoti, Gadora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Pipalkoti, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala and Vishnuprayag areas of the Chamoli district.