Himachal Pradesh: Rockfall from hill crushes tourist car in Mandi, woman dead, two injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Car crushed in accident

In an unfortunate accident, a woman was killed, husband and driver were injured after boulders fell from a mountain onto a taxi carrying a family of tourists on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway on Sunday. According to the information, the tourists were from Mumbai and the accident took place near 4 Mile on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway in Mandi.

Providing details about the incident, Sagar Chand, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mandi said that the incident resulted in the death of a woman, identified as Priya, while her husband and the driver sustained injuries. Priya died at the accident site due to the impact of the falling rocks.

He further said that both were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Subsequently, the driver was referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment.

Five killed in accident in Mandi

In another accident in Mandi in October, five people, including a 15-year-old, died after a car fell into a ravine in the Chauhar valley of the district of Himachal Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place when the group was returning from a wedding ceremony.

The deceased have been identified as Ganga Singh (27), Sagar (15), Karam Singh (33), Gulab Singh (33) and Rajesh Kumar (23), all residents of Padhar Tehsil in Mandi district, police said. As per the police, the accident took place on Saturday around 10 pm on the Barot-Ghatadani link road.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Sakshi Verma said a case was registered under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation was underway. Later, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences on the deaths and assured all possible help to the victim's family. Subsequently, the district administration also provided Rs 25,000 each to the families of the deceased as immediate relief.

(With inputs from ANI)