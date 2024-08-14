Himachal Pradesh rains: 140 roads closed due to landslide, floods

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Authorities are at work to open the blocked road in Himachal Pradesh

In the last couple of days, road transport was badly disrupted in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains triggering floods and a series of landslides across the state. At least 140 roads, including two national highways, are closed in the Himalayan state following landslides and flash floods, officials said on Wednesday.

Rain alert issued in Himachal

The meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till Sunday. The weather department also warned of low flash floods in parts of Sirmaur district till Thursday.

Intermittent rains continued to lash parts of the state since Tuesday evening and Dharamshala recorded 40.2 mm of rain followed by Kangra (35.9 mm), Narkanda (23.5 mm), Brahmani (19.2 mm), Sujanpur Tira (16 mm), Bharari (15.2 mm), Palampur (14.4 mm) and Rampur (11.2 mm).

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 73 roads were closed in Shimla, 22 in Mandi, 20 in Kullu, 14 in Sirmaur, five in Kangra, three in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti each, two in Chamba districts on Wednesday morning.

It said 209 power and 47 water supply schemes were also affected.

The rainfall deficit in the state during the monsoon that began on June 1 stood at 25 per cent till August 14 with Himachal Pradesh receiving 373.3 mm rain against an average of 497.2 mm.

According to the officials, 110 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,004 crore between June 27 and August 12.

The Public Works Department (PWD) suffered losses to the tune of Rs 437 crore.

