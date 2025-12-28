Himachal Pradesh: Pilot killed, tourist injured in paragliding accident at Bir Billing; probe ordered Himachal Pradesh: The incident had happened on Friday evening after the tandem paraglider took off from the Bir Billing launch site. However, shortly after the takeoff, the paraglider crashed near the launch site after losing balance in the air.

An experienced pilot lost his life in an unfortunate accident after a tandem paraglider developed a technical malfunction shortly after the takeoff at Bir Billing paragliding site in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district and crashed near the launch site, said officials on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Mohan Singh, who was a resident of Barot in the Mandi district.

The incident had happened on Friday evening after the tandem paraglider took off from the Bir Billing launch site, which globally famous as Paragliding Capital of the world. However, shortly after the takeoff, the paraglider crashed near the launch site after losing balance in the air. According to officials of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association, the paraglider had developed a technical malfunction.

Following the incident, the pilot and the accompanying tourist were rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals and the rescue teams, but Singh succumbed to his injuries. The tourist also suffered some injuries, but is reported to be out of danger after receiving first aid, as per the officials.

Case registered, probe ordered

According to officials, they have registered a case and launched a probe to find out the exact cause of the incident and whether it was caused by a technical fault, human error, or weather-related factors. The incident, though, has raised concerns over safety arrangements at adventure sports destinations, especially regarding regular equipment checks, pilot certification, and strict adherence to safety protocols.

District Tourism Development Officer, Kangra, Vinay Kumar said all documents and information related to the accident have been sought from the marshals and technical advisors stationed at the site. "Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation report," he said.