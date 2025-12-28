Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Pilot killed, tourist injured in paragliding accident at Bir Billing; probe ordered

Himachal Pradesh: Pilot killed, tourist injured in paragliding accident at Bir Billing; probe ordered

Himachal Pradesh: The incident had happened on Friday evening after the tandem paraglider took off from the Bir Billing launch site. However, shortly after the takeoff, the paraglider crashed near the launch site after losing balance in the air.

Tourist enjoying paragliding at Bir Billing paragliding spot/ Representative photo
Tourist enjoying paragliding at Bir Billing paragliding spot/ Representative photo Image Source : ANI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Kangra (HP) :

An experienced pilot lost his life in an unfortunate accident after a tandem paraglider developed a technical malfunction shortly after the takeoff at Bir Billing paragliding site in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district and crashed near the launch site, said officials on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Mohan Singh, who was a resident of Barot in the Mandi district.

The incident had happened on Friday evening after the tandem paraglider took off from the Bir Billing launch site, which globally famous as Paragliding Capital of the world. However, shortly after the takeoff, the paraglider crashed near the launch site after losing balance in the air. According to officials of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association, the paraglider had developed a technical malfunction.

Following the incident, the pilot and the accompanying tourist were rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals and the rescue teams, but Singh succumbed to his injuries. The tourist also suffered some injuries, but is reported to be out of danger after receiving first aid, as per the officials. 

Case registered, probe ordered

According to officials, they have registered a case and launched a probe to find out the exact cause of the incident and whether it was caused by a technical fault, human error, or weather-related factors. The incident, though, has raised concerns over safety arrangements at adventure sports destinations, especially regarding regular equipment checks, pilot certification, and strict adherence to safety protocols.

District Tourism Development Officer, Kangra, Vinay Kumar said all documents and information related to the accident have been sought from the marshals and technical advisors stationed at the site. "Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation report," he said.

Also Read
Amid heavy snowfall, Army intensifies counter-terrorism operations across Kishtwar, Doda districts
Unnao rape case: SC to hear CBI's plea against Kuldeep Sengar's suspension of life sentence on Monday
BJP set to elect Nitin Nabin as new national president by January 20: Reports

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Himachal Pradesh Kangra District
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\